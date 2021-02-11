Watch: Clever Animated Short 'Have Heart' About a Gif's Breakdown

"People are starting to rotate content with their fingers. Their fingers!" What happens when you're life is stuck in a infinite-loop? Eventually you're going to breakdown. Have Heart is a clever animated short film made by Scottish animator Will Anderson. It originally premiered in 2017 and is finally available online to watch. The story involves an animated gif that has a breakdown after realizing he is stuck doing the same thing over and over. The film's simplistic style and dry humor is reminiscent of the animation work of Don Hertzfeldt. The film addresses one of the most common problems in the job world nowadays - burnout. And on obsession with upward performance rather than satisfaction. Oh we all know the feeling… Click to watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Original description from YouTube: "A looping animated GIF has an existential crisis." Have Heart is a short film directed by Will Anderson based in Scotland - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or his official website, or follow him @willanderson_. The film originally premiered at film festivals in 2017, and received a BAFTA Nomination for British Short Animation in 2018. He made the short entirely in his own spare time. Will states: "The Have Heart loop and first few scenes were made during the working commute between Edinburgh and Glasgow." With music by Atzi Muramatsu. For more info on the short, visit SOTW or Will's official site. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?