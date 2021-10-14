Watch: Clever Dark Comedy Short Film 'Two Puddles' by Tim Keeling

"What happened down there?!" Okay this short rules. Two Puddles is a very clever dark comedy / horror short made by filmmaker Tim Keeling. This originally premiered back in 2018, but we're catching up with it now and it's still definitely a good recommendation. It also goes through a lot in only six minutes, which is an impressive feat in and of itself anyway. In Two Puddles, a family's peaceful day of picnics and hiking in the woods is interrupted when they stumble upon two puddles that will test the strength of their bond. It stars Luke McGibney as Evan, Amy Keen as Jamie, Julia Florimo as Alice. Filmed on location in The Chilterns, UK. I always love a good short that makes you think about the concept and what it's going for. I won't say anything else, as this is best experienced going in fresh. It's worth a few minutes of time to watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Description via YouTube: "When a family encounters two radically unusual puddles on a woodland retreat, unspoken tensions finally surface." Two Puddles is a short both written and directed by London-based filmmaker / improv artist Tim Keeling (aka Timothy Keeling) - you can see more of his work on his official website and follow him on Twitter @timkeeling or on Instagram @timkeeling. He also directed the short Yoke Farm previously. Executive produced by Lyndsey Claire. Featuring cinematography by Chris Lee, and music by Benjamin Squires. This has been shown at over 30 international festivals in 18 countries, first premiering at Palm Springs ShortFest 2018. For more on the making of this film, visit Directors Notes. Or head to SOTW. To view more shorts, click here. Thoughts?