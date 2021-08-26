Watch: 'Maneuvers' - A Clever Stop-Motion Snow + Skiing Short Film

It's time for a brief escape to the mountains to catch some rad ski tricks. Maneuvers is a fun skiing short film, featuring experimental animation combining skiing with stop-motion animation techniques. Made by a Swiss skier / filmmaker named Sämi Ortlieb, Maneuvers is made up of vignettes of various ski jumps, ramps and other tricks - a group of skiers hitting the mountains for some good fun in the snow. Directed by Ortlieb, Vimeo explains: "his many passions collide into a playful ode to the do-it-yourself origins of skiing and its close relationship to nature." I really admire the creativity - taking the usual ski video and upgrading it with this stop-motion style and spunk. From what I can tell, most of it was made in-camera on the slopes.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Brief description from Vimeo: "Maneuvers (Manöver) is an experimental animation combining skiing with stop-motion animation." Maneuvers is directed by the unconventional Swiss skier / filmmaker Sämi Ortlieb - you can follow him on Instagram @samiortlieb. He works for the production company Level 1, and you can see more of his video work on their site. His ski films include Birds Brigade (2017), Glacier Days (2017), and Water World Park Segment (2020). Produced by Donaho Studio and Sämi Ortlieb. Featuring cinematography by Robin Lee and Sämi Ortlieb. The song is "Oddity" by Hazer Baba. For more info, read more on Vimeo. To discover new shorts, click here. Thoughts?