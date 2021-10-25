WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Compelling Norwegian Short Film 'Exposed' Discusses Nudity

by
October 25, 2021
"It is just a body. By being ashamed of your own body you're letting society win." It's vitally important to listen to the experiences of others and open your mind to perspectives that aren't your own. Exposed is a Norwegian short film from filmmaker Anna Fredrikke Bjerke that intelligently and passionately delves into an important conversation. Three weeks into the rehearsal process of her graduation play, Ingrid, a determined, young drama student finds herself in the middle of an increasingly uncomfortable situation: her ensemble and the play's director discuss whether she should be performing a full-frontal nude scene. Magnus, a once promising theatre director now trying to get his career back on track, awkwardly navigates the discussion in the wake of MeToo. The short stars Vilde Moberg as Ingrid. I'm always happy to feature thought-provoking work like this, to stir up discussion and encourage more critical thinking. Watch below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Introduction directly from Vimeo: "Ingrid, a young drama student, finds herself in the middle of an increasingly uncomfortable situation, as her ensemble & the play's director discuss whether she should be performing a full-frontal nude scene. Magnus, once a promising theatre director who is now trying to get his career back on track, awkwardly navigates the discussion in the wake of MeToo." Exposed, originally known as Eksponert in Norwegian, is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Anna Fredrikke Bjerke - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official site or follow her on IG @annabjerke. The script is written by Vilde Moberg. It's also produced by them. With cinematography by Simon M. Valentine, and a score by Anna Berg. This first premiered at the Norwegian Short Film Festival earlier this year. For more info, read Vimeo's interview. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?

Find more posts: Short Film, To Watch

