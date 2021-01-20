Watch: Cute Animated Short 'Unbreakable' About Barbara the Bunny

This is just too adorable not to share, even if it is just a glorified commercial for a global biopharmaceutical company. Unbreakable is a cute 2-and-a-half-minute animated short film made by a boutique animation house in NYC called Roof Studio founded by Brazilians. It tells the story of a little bunny from a toy shop, named Barbara the Bunny, that starts to cough one day. She is sad that no one can help her as she wanders around town until she finds the right person to help repair her and make her perfect again. A very obvious healthcare story, but the whole short is still so mesmerizingly detailed it's possible to just watch and enjoy it for the artistry all on its own. "Our goal was to create buildings, characters, colors, and textures that are in perfect harmony to form something truly memorable! Given the detail and complexity that went into this, we knew this project could be bigger than just the final film." It's a nice little escape for a few brief minutes.

