Watch: Cute Earth-Loving Robot Ad for Ikea - 'Change a Bit for Good'

Saving the world one robot at a time! This is just a commercial for Ikea, but it's so much fun and the robot is so adorable, we can't help sharing it anyway. The 60-second ad spot is called "Change a Bit for Good" and it follows a robot around a futuristic world. He/she/it sees a banner for a movie about defender droids with the tagline "save the planet!" So it decides to become a hero and start cleaning up pollution to actually save our planet. The idea is meant to inspire individual action. Ikea explains: "We've set the ambitious goal of becoming fully circular and climate positive by 2030. It's not just about how we do business, but also about wanting to inspire and support customers in taking action too." Made by Pulse Films director Ninian Doff and a VFX studio called "nineteentwenty". I'd honestly watch a series about this friendly robot family.

Thanks to everyone on Twitter for the tip on this short. Description from Ikea: "Going to eco-extremes to try and save the planet is a great thing to do, but for the majority of us, it’s not an easy thing to do. If everybody makes a few easy little changes to live more sustainably, it’ll have a far bigger impact. And with our range of affordable, everyday solutions, the power of change is in everybody’s hands. The difference isn’t going to be made with a few grand gestures, it’ll be when we all change a bit for good." This ad was made by Pulse Films director Ninian Doff and the Bristol VFX shop nineteentwenty (visit their official website) - the same duo that made the "Eat Them To Defeat Them" ad. Commissioned by the UK ad agency Mother London for Ikea. For more info on this ad, visit Stash or YouTube. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?