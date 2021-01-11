Watch: Dan Marcus' New Post-Apocalyptic Short Film 'In Extremis'

"We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." Check out this new short film set in a post-apocalyptic future about a father and his daughter. This short is titled In Extremis, and it's the latest short made by filmmaker Dan Marcus, who also happens to write for this site (read his work here). Dan previously directed the sci-fi thriller short Streamline and the relationship short Closure. This time he tells a two-part story about a father trying to survive and raise his daughter. The short is an official selection of the 2021 Chicago Indie Film Awards. The film stars Alejandra Cruz, Will Skrip, Zoe Baker, Kaleb Alexander Roberts, Leticia Perez, and Joelian Sanchez. It's a brisk 9 minutes - watch below.

Thanks to Dan for the tip on this launching online. Short description from Vimeo: "A father and daughter traverse a hellish landscape at different parts of their lives." In Extremis is both written and directed by filmmaker Dan Marcus, who also writes for this site (you can also follow him on Twitter @Danimalish). It's produced by Paul Odrobina, Judy Febles, & Dan Marcus. Featuring cinematography by Xavier Otten & Stephen Nguyen; with music by Joelian Sanchez. Dan explains that he "spent the last five years working on this, zero budget. Definitely a labor of love." You can also watch Dan's two other short films Streamline and Closure from years past, or read his writing here. For more info, head to Vimeo. For more shorts, click here.