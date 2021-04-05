Watch: Dark Comedy Short Film 'Pay Pig' About a Virtual Dominatrix

"Business is good." Thanks to the power of the internet, the "sugar daddy" has evolved into an entirely new fetish: "pay pigs" - men who simply send money and fancy gifts to their dominatrix online to get off. Pay Pig is a dark comedy social commentary short film from filmmaker Hunt Beaty that originally debuted as part of the Six Short Films project online in (in collaboration with José Andrés Cardona & Wesley Wingo). Blane is a bodybuilder who happens to get turned on when his dominatrix empties his wallet and loves to be called a little bitch; he’s a pay pig. Starring Rob Youells as Blane, and Francesca Anderson as Lexi. This has a clever dynamic with the bodybuilder as the sub even though he has a "tough" persona. Ha. Good times.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Short description from YouTube: "Blane, a small town bodybuilder and personal trainer, engages in a modern, online fetish with his dominatrix 'Lexi' known as 'financial domination.' This fetish consists of men-often referred to as 'Pay Pigs'- who simply send money and fancy gifts to their dom online." Pay Pig is both written & directed by filmmaker Hunt Beaty - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website. Created as part of the "Six Short Films" project. Produced by Hunt Beaty, José Andrés Cardona, Wesley Wingo. Featuring cinematography by José Andrés Cardona. For more info on it, visit SOTW or the Six Shorts site. To discover more shorts, click here.