Watch: Dark Comedy Short 'Red Light' Waiting for the Light to Turn

"There's so much beauty in this world, and I've been stuck like in the middle of nowhere." Have you ever been stuck at a red light… forever? That's the exact premise behind this outstanding short film Red Light, from filmmaker Sam Benenati (known for his other short Emily). His new solo-performance short film is an impressive performance piece and clever idea that doesn't run longer than 10 minutes. The film stars Jen Tullock as a woman sitting in her car endlessly stuck at a red light, having an emotional breakdown while waiting for it to turn green. If it ever will. Everything in this short works in harmony so nicely - the 4:3 framing and the glowing red cinematography, and a lovely score by Ali Helnwein throughout. Most of all Tullock's performance as the real spectacular centerpiece. There's so much nuance packed into this short offering us all a chance to think about our own lives - while waiting for the light to ever change. View below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this short. Brief description from YouTube: "An anxiety ridden existential melodrama about a woman stuck at red light for what feels like a lifetime." This short Red Light is written and directed and edited by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Sam Benenati - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. It's produced by Nima Shoghi. Featuring cinematography by Mike Reyes, and original music by Ali Helnwein. And with sound design by Scott Guitteau. Sam explains his inspiration that lead to making this next: "After I shot my last short Emily I was inspired by the audience's willingness to engage with an actor telling a story. To vicariously imagine what they're seeing through delivery and performance as opposed to just showing the event itself. I wanted to take what I did with Emily and push it further." For more info, visit SOTW or YouTube. To see more short films, click here. Thoughts?