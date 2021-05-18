WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Dark Comedy Short 'Red Light' Waiting for the Light to Turn

by
May 18, 2021
Source: YouTube

Red Light Short Film

"There's so much beauty in this world, and I've been stuck like in the middle of nowhere." Have you ever been stuck at a red light… forever? That's the exact premise behind this outstanding short film Red Light, from filmmaker Sam Benenati (known for his other short Emily). His new solo-performance short film is an impressive performance piece and clever idea that doesn't run longer than 10 minutes. The film stars Jen Tullock as a woman sitting in her car endlessly stuck at a red light, having an emotional breakdown while waiting for it to turn green. If it ever will. Everything in this short works in harmony so nicely - the 4:3 framing and the glowing red cinematography, and a lovely score by Ali Helnwein throughout. Most of all Tullock's performance as the real spectacular centerpiece. There's so much nuance packed into this short offering us all a chance to think about our own lives - while waiting for the light to ever change. View below.

Red Light Poster

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this short. Brief description from YouTube: "An anxiety ridden existential melodrama about a woman stuck at red light for what feels like a lifetime." This short Red Light is written and directed and edited by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Sam Benenati - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. It's produced by Nima Shoghi. Featuring cinematography by Mike Reyes, and original music by Ali Helnwein. And with sound design by Scott Guitteau. Sam explains his inspiration that lead to making this next: "After I shot my last short Emily I was inspired by the audience's willingness to engage with an actor telling a story. To vicariously imagine what they're seeing through delivery and performance as opposed to just showing the event itself. I wanted to take what I did with Emily and push it further." For more info, visit SOTW or YouTube. To see more short films, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here