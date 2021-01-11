Watch: David Ehrlich's 'The 25 Best Films of 2020' Video Countdown

What a year 2020 was. A year unlike any other, full of tragedy and chaos, but despite all of that - the magic of the movies still brings us together. One of the annual must-see best of the year lists is a video countdown made by my colleague David Ehrlich (follow him @davidehrlich). He counts down his 25 best films of the year in a video edited together with footage and music from the films. It's one of the best ways to look back at the year, but also to celebrate how beautiful and mesmerizing and moving and magical each of these films are. David's Top 25 of 2020 is as diverse as always, and you will likely discover a number of films from this video. A handful of my favorites are featured as well, including Minari and Babyteeth and Lover's Rock.

Embedded directly from Vimeo. Short description: "The 25 Best Films of 2020: A Video Countdown." Made by film critic/writer David Ehrlich (follow him on Twitter @davidehrlich). His picks for all 25 best films of 2020 are referenced directly in the video, you can read more thoughts on his new site that he launched for these annual 25 Best Films Countdown videos (a new home for them moving forward). I am so happy that Wolfwalkers is in here! And other underrated gems like I'm Your Woman and Ema and Babyteeth. David definitely knows how to choose ’em. And there were still plenty of good ones to choose from last year. You can find links to previous years on Vimeo. I suggest watching any + all of the films mentioned in this video.