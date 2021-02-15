Watch: Mountain Dew Brings Back Gizmo & Zach Galligan in Fun Ad

"As good as the original, maybe even better?" It can't be! This is some of the best 30-seconds of nostalgia bliss you will enjoy this entire year. Many try, but few succeed, in making great commercials based on our favorite movies. But this one perfectly pulls it off and goes even further to make us wonder who that other little Gremlin is. Mountain Dew released this fun new TV spot for their "Mtn Dew Zero Sugar" flavor, which comes with that "as good as the original" tagline. So they went back to the original Gremlins, brought back Gizmo and his co-star Zach Galligan (who played Billy in the 1984 film), and put together a cute 'lil story. We highly recommend watching this TV spot even though it is just shameless nostalgia-mining advertising.

Gizmo is one of my all-time favorite movie creatures, I adore him, he's the cutest, always. Thanks to Bloody Disgusting and SlashFilm for the tip. From the Mountain Dew YouTube: "*Screams in Mogwai* Gizmo's all grown up. But that doesn’t mean he can resist a tiiiiiny sip of MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR (and neither should you)." It's just lovely to see both Gizmo and Zach back in this, both 37 years older now (even Gizmo has gray in his fur now). And I'm intrigued to see that there is another little Mogwai in the family, though that one looks like a punk Gremlin already. The YouTube post says it's "Rule #4: Must be refreshing after midnight." Why didn't they make a whole series of Gremlins ads? That would've kicked ass. More Gizmo!! Gizmo rules.