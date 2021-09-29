Watch: Digging in the Dirt to Find Treasure - 'The Diamond' Short Doc

"A lot of things go through your head when you're sitting here going through stuff." Would you go hunting for diamonds in the dirt if you knew you could actually find one worth some good money? The Diamond is a clever, fascinating short documentary film made by filmmaker Caitlyn Greene. The film is about a place in Arkansas called the Crater of Diamonds State Park (find it on Google Maps) where anyone can freely search for and/or mine diamonds, as well as other rocks and minerals located in an ancient volcanic crater. Greene set out to make a film about people who go there and try to dig for them. She explains: "Some people find substantial diamonds, some don't, and either way, it takes a lot of digging in the dirt. I was immediately hooked." Adding that, "I was interested in the hope of treasure, the grittiness of searching, and what people there were actually looking for in their lives." Deep. This is such a mesmerizing doc to watch, so damn good.

"Atop the remnants of an ancient volcanic crater, wandering souls search for an elusive diamond." The Diamond is directed by producer / filmmaker Caitlyn Greene based in Brooklyn, NY - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official website or follow her on Instagram @caitlyn__greene. Featuring cinematography by Nick Perron-Siegel, and music by Jeff Melanson. It's pxecutive produced by Eric Maierson and Andrew Hutcheson. Caitlyn also explains her inspiration and focus with how this short doc would play: "Creatively, I wanted to push an interview-driven piece, especially one in which subjects are given freedom to take you where they want to go, rather than guiding interviews along a plot-driven track. Errol Morris' Vernon, Florida was a huge inspiration for this approach."