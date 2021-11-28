Watch: 'Doughnut' Short Film - Things Get Dark at an Improv Group

"We're going to kick off with an ice-breaker!" Time to gather everyone and learn some improv techniques! Doughnut is a cunning, awkward, dark comedy short from Manchester about an improv lesson that… goes off the rails. Made by filmmakers Larry Ketang & Liam White. An amateur improv class gather for the first time. During a friendly ice-breaker, one of the members does something that the rest of the group struggle to move beyond. Starring Nadia Emam, Lee Fenwick, and Corin Silva. The director's add: "Doughnut is a darkly comedic short about the power of words, about how the image others have of you is shaped so much by what you say and how this can be manipulated if you really wanted to. It also asks questions about the nature of atonement, and whether some acts are unforgivable, regardless of how much time has passed." This is a clever short that isn't that funny, but will leave you with plenty to think about. Watch in full below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Description via YouTube: "Things turn sour when an amateur improv group meet for the first time, when one of the group misjudges the situation." Doughnut is directed by and produced by filmmakers Larry Ketang & Liam White - both based in Manchester, UK. The script is written by Liam White. Made by Falsetooth Films, the production company run by Ketang & White - follow them @falsetoothfilms or check out the film on IG @doughnutthefilm. With cinematography by Gareth Bowler. This played at a number of film festivals throughout 2021. They state: "As with all our films, we want it to be entertaining on first watch, but with enough questions and layers that you want to discuss with fellow viewers afterwards what you would have done in the same situation, and watch it again." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or their official site. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?