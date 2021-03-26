Watch: 'Enough' Short Film - A Hip-Hop Odyssey Spanning 10 Years

"Looking for mutual respect, but you got your foot on my neck!" This extraordinary short film has been a decade in the making. Enough (stylized as enough.) is a short music video doc profiling the life of musician / hip-hop artist Nathan Nzanga. "A dream, a nightmare, a musical. Ten years in the making, welcome to the stormy inner world of one Congolese-American coming of age in the US." Directed by award-winning filmmaker Caleb Slain, the film follows Nzanga's journey from quirky kid born to Congolese immigrants, to an idealistic teen artist, to a frustrated young man struggling to overcome pain and cynicism. The film has inspired artists to create posters in support, and one of those creators is the multi-award winning artist & celebrated Hollywood poster illustrator Akiko Stehrenberger. She has unveiled a painting inspired by the film (seen below), which is now being auctioned off via Prodigy Camp. To hear more about her inspiration and why she made this art - click here. This is a powerful short film that will hopefully wake up more people.

Enough. is directed by filmmaker Caleb Slain - you can see more of his work on his website or his Vimeo. "Using interviews captured over a decade, enough. is a hip hop film that explores Nathan Nzanga's journey from quirky kid born to Congolese immigrants, to an idealistic teen artist, to a frustrated young man struggling to overcome pain and cynicism. Set against a backdrop of American culture war, the film uses dream logic to sift through Nate's most conflicted feelings about race, policing and grace in a broken world." Created in community at Prodigy Camp.