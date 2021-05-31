Watch: Everyone Plays a Part in Fun Animated Short 'Drawn Closer'

"The curtain only goes up when everyone has a part to play." It's showtime! Drawn Closer is an adorable animated short film made by the animation house Nexus Studios. It was made as an advertising project for Cox Communications, telling the story of a middle school drama department putting on a play - with some last minute changes. This story was "reimagined" as this animated short film after the pandemic cancelled Thurman White Middle School's play, but they got all the actual students involved to make this and it's just delightful. The short is written and directed by Oscar-winning animation filmmaker Patrick Osborne - of the acclaimed shorts Feast and Pearl previously, who is now working at Nexus Studios. This is just a feel-good bite-size ad, but it's the kind of feel-good filmmaking we always need more of these days. Watch below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Description from Vimeo: "When COVID-19 cancelled Thurman White Middle School's play, Cox reimagined it as an animated film. Starring the Thurman White Middle School Drama Department." Drawn Closer is both written and directed by Oscar-winning animation filmmaker Patrick Osborne - director of the acclaimed shorts Feast and Pearl previously. You can follow him @PatrickTOsborne for more updates. Created at Nexus Studios (visit their official website). Produced by Josephine Gallagher, executive produced by Juliet Tierney. The "live-action" segments were produced by Fernanda Garcia Lopez. This advertising short was developed by agency 180LA for Cox Communications. For more info on the short, visit Nexus' site or Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. Did you enjoy it?