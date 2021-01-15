Watch: Evil Toaster Horror Comedy Short 'Burnt' by Danny Morgan

"So we did it - actually moved in together… Scary, isn't it?" "Terrifying." Indeed it is… Strain Pictures has debuted this "fun little horror short film" titled Burnt, both written and directed by British actor Danny Morgan. A young couple move into a new home and find a little gift leftover by the previous tenants. But this old toaster isn't the warm welcome they thought it might be. Starring Scott Chambers and Becca Hirani. This is another great simple but clever horror short that takes a wacky idea and makes it believable. At least for 10 mins. Now I don't want toast. Tip via Danny: "Set video quality to HD and play loud!" Enjoy.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this one. Very brief description from YouTube: "Just when you thought it was safe to go into the kitchen…" Burnt is both written and directed by the British actor / filmmaker Danny Morgan - based in London. You can see more of his work in the film Double Date or follow him on Twitter @DannyMorgan83. He only explains that it's a "fun little horror short film". Produced by Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca Matthews. Featuring cinematography by Ben Collin; and with special makeup effects by Shelley Blackwell.