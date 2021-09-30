Watch: Experimental Animated Short 'Pile' About Humanity's Growth

Humanity. What have we become? What is real anymore? This mesmerizing short film explores this idea in only three minutes. Pile is an experimental animated short film created by an animation filmmaker named Toby Auberg, also known as "Toberg", who finished this project last year after two years of work putting it together on his own. "Simple to complex. Concrete to abstract. Dirt to clouds. Real to unreal." The short follows a diorama from the bottom all the way up, showing humanity's progress - both good and bad. Over the course of making it, the project "shifted into a piece more about abstraction and a map of overlapping contrasts in the human condition, such as the directions of history, economic stratification, the hierarchy of needs, infrastructure, etc." I'm in awe of how much is going on - layer upon layer upon later. Worth a watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Description via YouTube: "Water then food. Agriculture then industry. Old then new. Critical then extra. Simple to complex. Concrete to abstract. Dirt to clouds. Real to unreal." Pile is directed and created by the animation filmmaker Toby Auberg aka "Toberg" - a London / Hamburg based 3D visual artist and animator. You can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Instagram @toberg.tv. Featuring sound design from Ben Goodall. Toberg explains: "Originally the idea was to communicate a certain worldview through a condensed human habitat where humans become increasingly detached from reality as they progress from the most concrete concerns of survival." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or Vimeo's interview. To watch more shorts, click here.