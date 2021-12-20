Watch: Experimental Short 'Beast' Set on Christmas Eve in Montreal

"Christmas is tiring… Just a bunch of kids yelling and running, anyway." How would you react if suddenly you lost control of your body and it started moving on its own? This freaky, fascinating experimental short Beast is made by a Montreal based filmmaker named Benjamin Nicolas. It's only 11 minutes and is shot in B&W. It's Christmas Eve, Martin drives customers in his VTC, suddenly, without warning, his body begins to make uncontrolled movements. Starring James Viveiros, a contemporary dance artist, in the lead role with an unforgettable performance. This isn't the most straightforward short, there's plenty of crazy things going on and after a quiet first half it gets real crazy leading up to the finale. It reminds me of the early work from that other Montreal director you might know - Denis Villeneuve (check out Next Floor). Watch below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Description via YouTube: "A driver begins to experience sudden uncontrolled movements when working on Christmas Eve." Beast is both written and directed by the photographer / filmmaker Benjamin Nicolas based in Montreal, Quebec - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website. He is an up-and-coming filmmaker and cinematographer, mostly making commercials at the moment. This short film features cinematography by Kristof Brandl, and music by Mathieu Lafontaine, with visual effects by Guillaume Chaboud. "A personal film for the director, Beast is based on the new vulnerability he felt when becoming a father and was inspired by both his nightmares and love for Korean Cinema." For more info on this, visit SOTW. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?