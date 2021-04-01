Watch: Exploring Tarkovsky's Use of Time in Relation to the Pandemic

"The days are long and the years are short." Cinema is beautiful art form because filmmakers can alter and manipulate time in many ways - good and bad. The Nerd Writer has made a video called Time, Tarkovsky and The Pandemic and he continues exploring is thoughts about how the pandemic has warped our sense (and understanding) of time. He connects this to the work of Soviet filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky who is a master of using time in unique ways. I quite like the quote he includes from Tarkovsky: "What is a frame, the interval between 'Action' and 'Cut'? Film fixes reality in a sense of time—it's a way of conserving time. No other art form can fix and stop time like this. Film is a mosaic made up of time." Watch the video below.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip. Short description via YouTube: "A rumination on the passing of time during the pandemic through the lens of filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky." This "Time, Tarkovsky And The Pandemic" video was created by "The Nerd Writer" aka Evan Puschak - you can find more of his videos on YouTube or visit his Patreon. The video clip seen in this is from Andrei Tarkovsky's film Nostalgia (Nostalghia - 1984). Evan also includes his other reference links in the info section of the YouTube video page. I think this is part is important: "The key variable here is: attention – the more attention we give to time, the slower it feels. When we're doing something fun, we forget to count the pulses, and time speeds up." Your thoughts?