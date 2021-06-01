Watch: Fan-Made Action Short 'FIVE' - A 'Tenet' Inspired Short Film

"I knew you'd come back." Uh, hell yes this is awesome! Even Christopher Nolan would be impressed. FIVE is an action short film made entirely independently by actor / filmmaker Stephen Ford, with the goal of capturing "both the spirit and style of Christopher Nolan's Tenet." With a budget of only $300. We've seen plenty of Star Wars and Batman fan films over and the years, but this is the first one inspired by Tenet so far (that I've come across). And it's damn good! Starring Josh Han, Brennan Mejia, Kasey Landoll, JB Tadena, Colton Eschief Mastro, Romeo Armand, and "Cerberusarms". It's barely five minutes long and the action is solid and entertaining, the way they play with the forward/backward time gimmick is also impressive (especially without any budget). Even the masks are cool. Fire up the Tenet-inspired short below.

Thanks to Reddit for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "We filmed this in one night for a short film contest that we super did not win but I wanted to capture both the spirit and style of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, combining it with a film concept I've been working on for years -- all created on the budget of a pair of shoes. Hope ya'll dig it." FIVE is written and directed by the actor / filmmaker Stephen Ford - you can follow him on Twitter or on Instagram for more. He runs a production company called Ascender. Also with editing, VFX, cinematography, and costumes by Stephen Ford. Produced by Jennifer McDonnell, Daniel "D" Kim, Jeremy Scott, Stephen Ford. Filmed with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, shot with Samyang VDSLR MKII, cut on Alienware. For more info, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?