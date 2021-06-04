Watch: Fantastic Pilot Episode of Immersive Sci-Fi 'Dynamo Dream'

"It will last all day if you eat it really slowly!" Wow. What an extraordinary creation. THIS is the epitome of "world building" in every sense. Dynamo Dream is a 20-minute web series pilot episode and while we usually don't post about series, I'm posting about this one anyway because it's absolutely marvelous. Set in the distant future where water has dried up and everyone is living in tiny shacks (much like Ready Player One), the story follows a young woman out and about on her day, trying to stay out of trouble. There's no synopsis - but it's not needed. Just dive right into it - you won't want to leave here. Written and directed by filmmaker / VFX artist Ian Hubert, and starring Kaitlin Romig as Jo. All the 3D and design work was done using Blender. It took Ian over three years to finally finish this, with the support of followers on his Patreon. Featuring sound design by Impossible Acoustic. And I've added a rad fan-made poster (by Barry Blankenship) below. I highly recommend watching! One of the best sci-fi worlds I've encountered in a while.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. Description from Patreon: "Dynamo Dream! I’m really excited about this. I guess you could call it a reboot? More a parallel story." Dynamo Dream is a "follow-up" web series made by filmmaker / VFX artist Ian Hubert - follow him @Mrdodobird or visit his YouTube channel. His original web series pilot, called Dynamo (watch it here), launched in 2012. After working for years in the VFX industry, Hubert is working on his own now, self-funded through Patreon. Dynamo Dream continues the concept but with something new. Ian explains: "It's designed to be way easier to film (turns out a lot of folks I knew back in 2012 live in other cities now), and I'm really excited about the narrative! We've already got about an hour of this nearly ready to go (at the last second I decided to create a ridiculously CG heavy opening episode that’s gumming up the works. It's one of my favorite things I’ve ever made, but also took a solid 16 months or so)." For details, visit YouTube or follow him. To find more shorts, click here. Thoughts?