Watch: Fascinating Stop-Motion Short Film 'Fish Boy' Exploring Guilt

"How are you so kind?" Here's yet another outstanding stop-motion animated short film we just have to feature. Fish Boy is a short film made by filmmaker Anita Bruvere as her final graduation project at the National Film & Television School in the UK. It's described as a "surrealist tale about the all-encompassing nature of living with guilt." The poetic short features a guilt-ridden "Fish Boy" and a woman named Laura - voiced by Hugh Skinner and Emily Taaffe. Fish Boy lives in darkness, his guilt about the past slowly consuming him. His girlfriend Laura is a light of hope in his dark world. But despite his efforts… his past continues to chase him, putting them both in danger. This short has some really mesmerizing texture and designs. The water & waves especially are so stunning with all the different fabrics in motion. Watch below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "Fish Boy lives in darkness, his guilt about the past slowly consuming him." Fishboy, also written as Fish Boy, is directed by London-based animation filmmaker Anita Bruvere - you can see even more of her work on Vimeo or follow her on Instagram @anitavere or Twitter @anitavere. The screenplay is written by Bethe Townsend. It's produced by Shereen Ali. Featuring cinematography by Bertrand Rocourt, sound design by Breen Turner, and music composed by Seymour Milton. This originally premiered at film festivals around the world in 2018. Created originally as Anita Bruvere's graduation project from the National Film & Television School in Beaconsfield, UK. For more details on the film, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?