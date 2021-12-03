Watch: Felt Stop-Motion Short Film 'The Visit' Made by Morrie Tan

"Every time I'm here, I constantly think of what I would say to you or tell you…" Another excellent stop-motion animated short film to watch. The Visit is an emotional short made by a Singaporean filmmaker named Morrie Tan, telling the story of her own visits to a prison to meet her father. Month after month, Ting makes a solo trip to visit her father in prison, talking only through a glass panel in his windowless cell. She is determined to not let anything separate him from her and the realities of the world despite having to shoulder her emotional burdens alone. Featuring the voices of Judee Tan and Huang Jia Qiang. It's only 8 minutes and is another fine example of how animation can be used to tell any kind of story. The filmmaker explains that the film is "a story of longing and reconciliation for a family, and a love letter from a daughter to her father." This is a rather somber film overall, but the honesty makes it all the worthwhile. View below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "A young girl visits her father in prison. The glass in-between would never separate them anyways." The Visit is both written and directed by Singapore-based filmmaker Morrie Tan - you can see more of her work on ArtStation or follow her on Instagram @artgapelove. Produced by Jerrold Chong, Mark Wee and Morrie Tan. With animation by Gloria Yeo, as well as Jerrold Chong and Mark Wee. Featuring music and sound by Jevon Chandra. This won Best Short Film Content at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, and played at numerous other film festivals over the last year. Morrie's intro: "Ting's story, and mine, is one that is not often portrayed - of the repercussions and the struggles of a child whose parent is serving time and the seemingly mundane things that she has to go through or face." For more info, visit Vimeo or Encounters. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?