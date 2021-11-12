Watch: Filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon Discusses His Vision for 'Dr. Brain'

"I think the director's thoughts, feelings, colors, and smells exist in every scene." There's a new "Director's Vision" featurette out for their sci-fi thriller series Dr. Brain, which is already playing now on Apple TV+. It spends time with acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (best known for his films A Tale of Two Sisters, A Bittersweet Life, The Good the Bad the Weird, I Saw the Devil, The Age of Shadows) discussing working on this. Dr. Brain is an emotional journey following a brain scientist who's obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife's brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why. The series stars Lee Sun-kyun, Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye, & Lee Jae-won. I'm already a big fan of Kim Jee-woon and excited to hear him talk about filmmaking, along with some on-set footage from this. Take a look.

Here's the "Director's Vision Featurette" for Kim Jee-woon's series Dr. Brain, from Apple TV's YouTube:

You can rewatch the original trailer for Kim Jee-woon's Dr. Brain series here, to view even more footage.

The Apple TV+ series "Dr. Brain" follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues. Dr. Brain is directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, director of the films The Quiet Family, The Foul King, A Tale of Two Sisters, A Bittersweet Life, The Good the Bad the Weird, I Saw the Devil, The Last Stand, The Age of Shadows, and Illang: The Wolf Brigade previously. This is his first time working in television. The series is written by Kim Jee-woon, Kim Jin A, and Koh Young-Jae. Based on the widely popular Korean webtoon of the same anme. Apple will debut Dr. Brain streaming on Apple TV+ starting November 4th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested in watching?