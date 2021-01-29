Watch: 'Flipping Georgia Blue' Short Doc on Young Voters in Atlanta

"If anybody that looked like me tried anything like that we'd be shot dead." This captivating short doc film profiles the powerful movement to flip the vote in Atlanta, Georgia this January. Flipping Georgia Blue is a short doc made by i-D and filmmaker Issey Penwarden. The story they're focusing on is the youth movement in Atlanta surrounding in the election, doing their best to encourage voting for Democrats in this vitally important run-off election. It's impressive that they started filming this in November, and put it together in only two months of time, not only collecting some quality footage but editing it into something meaningful. We already know who won, this is a little story about how that happened. And it's good to see Stacey Abrams get some time in this - as she's largely responsible for the results. "Watch the video below to hear from local creative, Hawa Camara, and other young people who used their vote to make history."

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "In November 2020, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state of Georgia since 1992. The Democrats already had secured a majority in the House of Representatives, but didn't yet know whether the new President would have to contend with a Republican majority in the Senate. With all eyes on Georgia, i-D travels to Atlanta on the day of the decisive Senate runoff elections to meet the young voters turning out once again to help flip this state blue." Flipping Georgia Blue is produced & directed by filmmaker Isolde Penwarden - follow her @IsseyPenwarden or see more of her work on i-D's YouTube channel. The short doc was developed by i-D last fall, executive produced by Declan Higgins, and features cinematography by Matt Swinsky. For more info on the film, head to YouTube or Vice.com. To discover even more shorts, click here. Thoughts on this?