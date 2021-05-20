Watch: Foley Artists at Work in Canada in 'Footsteps' Short Doc Film

"It's kind of a mess, but that's the nature of foley." Step inside a "foley farm" up in Canada in this fantastic short Footsteps. From filmmaker Jeremy Benning, who usually works as a cinematographer (on shows like "The Expanse", "The Boys"), he directed this short film about an old friend. When he was growing up, Benning first met Andy Malcolm on a trip to a film house. Nowadays, Malcolm runs Footsteps Studios, known as "The Foley Farm", a big house an hour outside of Toronto, Canada, up in the middle of nowhere. "After reconnecting [with Andy] and visiting the facility, needless to say, Benning felt the urge to share this unique post-production studio with an audience." And now we get to enjoy a look at how these foley artists make sounds. They've worked on films like Blade Runner 2049 and Chappie, and they all seem so creative.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Description from YouTube: "An inside look at the world of the Foley artist. This short documentary is a sneak peek into a unique post-production sound facility located in rural Ontario, an hour north of Toronto." Footsteps is directed by Canadian cinematographer Jeremy Benning, who doesn't direct often, mostly working as a cinematographer / photographer. You can view more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him @jeremy_benning. He has work as a DP on "The Expanse", "The Boys", We Were Children, and Trailer Park Boys: Don't Legalize It. Featuring cinematography by Jeremy Benning and Matt Bendo. And an original score by Tyler Emond. Edited by Kurt Ritchie.