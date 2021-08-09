Watch: 'Forsaken Mandalorian and the Drunken Jedi Master' Fan Film

"Hope hinges on two men with no hope." Grab a beer and watch this! Forsaken Mandalorian and the Drunken Jedi Master is an amusing Star Wars fan film made by the "Create Sci-Fi" YouTube channel creator - filmmaker Anthony Ferraro. He explains: "Deep into COVID lockdown, it occurred to me I could shoot a Star Wars fan film outdoors with a Mandalorian as a lead character. The Mando costume by design is full body PPE. I wrote two-person scenes to be filmed safely with a skeleton crew and cast myself as the Drunken Jedi.'" And now we can enjoy it. "The goal was to make a fan film driven by dramatic performances rather than winks & nods to the franchise. But not to worry, we do some winking & nodding." This Mando hunts down a Hutt Courier to recover an asset that leads him to team up with an outcast Drunken Jedi Master to fulfill his sworn duty. It also stars Jonathan Castile & Clint Carney. Good times in the desert.

Thanks to David J. PR for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "A Forsaken Mandalorian hunts down a Hutt Courier to recover an asset that unexpectedly leads him to team up with an outcast Drunken Jedi Master to fulfill his sworn duty." Forsaken Mandalorian and the Drunken Jedi Master is a Star Wars fan film written and directed by filmmaker Anthony Ferraro - director of the films Everything Unspoken and The Writer, and also the creator of the popular YouTube channel "Create Sci-Fi" - a How-To channel for independent filmmakers, hobbyists and digital dads. This fan film is produced by Alann Mann, co-produced by Clint Carney. With cinematography by Jon Schweigart, and sound design by Martin Carrillo. "The project was born out of a need to keep creative during the pandemic but, at the end of the day it's one of my finest films and I am excited to share it." For more info, head to YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?