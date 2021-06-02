Watch: Freaky 90-Sec Horror Short Film 'Shroud' Made on Lockdown

There might be something creepy under the sheets, so be careful when you go to bed tonight… Check out this excellent little "micro-horror short" Shroud made by filmmakers Patrick Mason and his wife Ingrid Heidelberger. This was made by them during lockdown last year entirely on their own at home, with some friends on post, and the best part is that this is actually a really fun short film for just over 60 seconds of actual footage. It's a good one, worth a quick watch. Another fine example of how to make a kick ass short film by getting every last detail from the lighting to the mood right, then you don't even need more than 90 seconds to give viewers a thrill. Jump right into it and give this a look and keep making more horror shorts.

Thanks to Patrick for the tip on this short. Here's the very simple short description from Vimeo: "There's something under the sheets." Yes there is… Shroud is a tiny horror short film made by Patrick Mason and Ingrid Heidelberger. "Made on lockdown." Mason is based in Philadelphia - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Instagram. Featuring a score by David Molina, and sound design by Zack DeVries, and color by Alek Vers. Patrick explains to us that it was made "during the height of lockdown with my wife, a broken light stand, and a lot of gaffe tape." Ha. Great work, you two! For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or his website. To watch more shorts, click here. Your thoughts on this?