Watch: Freaky 'Deep-Fried Fingers' Award-Winning Animated Short

"Would you like to hear today's specials?" Who's ready for some finger-lickin'-good food tonight?! This super dark comedy animated short is called Deep-Fried Fingers and it's made by a 24-year-old filmmaker from Wales named Daniel Greenway. I don't want to scare away anyone by saying this is a vegan PSA, but it's definitely the kind of film that will make you rethink what you eat. And that's a good thing! As much as they try to hide it, it is the truth. Don't worry, just accept it, be disgusted. This film works best as a thought-piece not necessarily because of the technical aspects. The animation is a bit simplistic, but it's still a biting (heh) short. Featuring the voices of Ruth Pownall, Dee Harris, Daisy Hobbs, & JP Wright. Dinner is served.

Thanks to Daniel for the tip on his own short film. The brief description from IMDb: "Deep-Fried Fingers reverses the meat eating roles between humans and animals." Deep-Fried Fingers is written and directed by filmmaker Daniel Greenway (aka Danny) from Wales. You can follow him on Instagram @dannygreenway or visit his YouTube channel to see more of his work. The short film features animation Robert Bohn, and sound design by Daryl Greenway. It has played at numerous film festivals around the world, winning Best Animated Short Film at the CiFT Festival of Toronto and Vancouver Independent Film Festival. For more info on Greenway's short, visit YouTube or IMDb. To discover more short films, click here. Your thoughts?