Watch: French Animated Short on Child Abuse by Gibaud & Joyce

"There are two monsters in my story…" It's not right to say this short film should be watched because it looks gorgeous, but the artwork and detail in the film is impressive nonetheless. This 2-min animated short was made by the French NGO Face à l'Inceste as a PSA for voters in France to encourage them to change a child abuse law by signing a petition and getting further involved in the cause. It was directed by Vincent Gibaud, and features some stunning art and animation by Jackson Joyce. It's being featured because of the quality of work. The film very disturbingly tells the story of a young child's tormentors, including a judge as one of them, utilizing vibrant animation. Combined with the Ennio Morricone music it's a very eerie film to watch - but that is the point, to grab your attention about an important political issue. Take a look below.

Thanks to Stash for the tip on this. They explain the context: "In France, a child who reports sexual abuse committed by a family member must testify in court that they did not give their consent. This film calls upon French citizens to help change the law by signing a petition." Face à l’inceste is directed by Paris-based Jungler director Vincent Gibaud. Created for the for French NGO Face à l'Inceste and developed through the agency Publicis Conseil. Gibaud worked with the talented Brooklyn painter / illustrator Jackson Joyce to create the art for the film. Joyce explains they developed it to be from the child's perspective. "Serious tone juxtaposed with this childlike color palette is really effective, it puts you in the perspective of a child and still takes the subject seriously." For info visit Stash or Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?