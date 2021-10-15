Watch: Fun Supercut of 'The Most Important Device in the Universe'

"This equipment is far superior to ours!" There's an object that appears in many sci-fi films from the 70s and 80s that really has no use, and just "looks cool" - it's known as "Blinking Tubes Without Function". (Read more about it here.) A YouTube channel has created a series of supercut videos with all the footage of these blinking red tubes from every TV show & film it appears in. The funniest thing about this is noticing how the exact same prop appears over and over, almost like they just wheel the thing around to different sets and some guy plugs it in and everyone goes "oh, wow." It's in everything from Star Trek (of course) to V to Knight Rider to Trancers to Airplane II, even in one Austin Powers. I'm glad it doesn't appear anymore, but I wonder if it's in the background of some sci-fi show? Maybe. All three of the videos can be seen below.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this fun mashup. Original introduction from YouTube: "This Device has been spotted in numerous science-fiction movies and TV shows. It is the ultimate re-used prop, and there is not a single of its numerous appearances where its purpose would be explained or hinted at. The prop is described as 'dual generators with rotating neon lights inside an acrylic tube; light-controlled panel with knobs and buttons.' Or simply as 'blinking tubes without function'." This Most Important Device in the Universe video was edited by "Grin Room", a YouTube channel that creates parody edits and reviews. Footage from films including Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, The Last Starfighter, Trancers, Otherworld, Knight Rider, Star Crystal, and Alien Nation. For more info + a list of footage, visit YouTube. Who wants one of these devices?