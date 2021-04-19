Watch: Funky Animated Short Film 'Rules of Play' by Merlin Flügel

How about some experimental animation to shake up your day and swirl your brain? Rules of Play is a fascinating animated short film from German animation filmmaker Merlin Flügel. It's only 7 minutes and it takes you on a journey into a strange world of people with no faces. The official synopsis: A group of tired playground visitors meet at night for a last contest. The short seems to be riffing on board games and school games, connecting the monotony of it all to our everyday lives and the need to gamify everything. I always enjoy experimental shorts like this because even if I can't understand or figure it out, there's still so much to appreciate in its creativity and uniqueness. And now I want to watch all of the films Merlin has made so far.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Very brief description from Vimeo: "A group of tired playground visitors meet at night for a last contest." Rules of Play is directed and animated and written by German animation filmmaker Merlin Flügel - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Twitter @MerlinFluegel. Funded by FFA. Featuring sound design by Jonatan Schwenk. This played at many film festivals around the world starting 2018, and won the "Best Experimental Animation" award at the Cutout Fest in Mexico, plus the "FBW Special Prize" at the Interfilm Shorts Fest in Berlin. For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or head to Merlin's site. To view more short films, click here. Thoughts?