Watch: Funky Animated Short 'Heads Together' from The Netherlands

"Don't worry. We'll put our heads together and think of something." Ready for something a bit strange and fun to enjoy? Watch this entertaining short film Heads Together, a Dutch creation from an animation trio known as Job, Joris & Marieke - based in Utrecht. Vimeo premiered this online after a few years of playing at film festivals around the world. It's a surreal story about three friends who exchange heads by accident and are forced to adapt to each other's life and experience how they each live. With the voices of Paulien Cornelisse, Nasrdin Dchar, Fockeline Ouwerkerk, and Steye van Dam. This was originally created for a shorts competition: "part of the 'Nu of Nooit' series in which the multicultural society has to be the main theme. The film is aimed at kids between 8 and 12 years." And they're producing a longer series based on this as well. It's an amusing concept with potent themes of empathy and understanding. Worth a watch.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "A surreal story about three friends who exchange heads by accident and are forced to adapt to each other's life. This leads to funny but also enriching situations. Will they be able to keep it secret? And will they ever get their own head back?" Heads Together, originally known as Kop Op in Dutch, is co-directed by filmmakers known as "Job, Joris & Marieke" - Marieke Blaauw and Joris Oprins and Job Roggeveen. Together they run a small animation studio based in Utrecht, The Netherlands. See more of their work on Vimeo or visit their official website or follow them on Instagram. The filmmakers say they were originally "inspired by the headless horseman from the movie Sleepy Hollow" and ended up with this clever idea as part of the "Now or Never" competition. For more info - read the interview on Vimeo's site. To find more shorts, click here. Thoughts?