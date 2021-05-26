Watch: Funky Stop-Motion Animated Music Video for 'Pamphlets'

"I don't go outside, outside, outside… I've got flagpoles firmly in my sights." Some of the best music videos ever made feature stop-motion animation (see: Bedshaped by Keane) and here is another one to boggle our minds. Talented animation filmmaker & illustrator Raman Djafari created this music video for the song "Pamphlets" by UK band Squid, from their album "Bright Green Field" released by Warp Records. There's a lot of strange things going on in this music video, following a person with horns running around. But the filmmaker explains how it connects to song: "it is about the emergence from that state of mind (being unfit, unlovable, not compatible) through the embrace of uncertainty, insecurity and difference." I am not a fan of the song, but there's an eerie, alluring vibe to this music video and the things happening in it. Watch below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Thematic description from Vimeo: "The video for Pamphlets is a meditation on the feeling of being unfit, unlovable, not compatible and the manic anxiety and stress that this results in. Also, it is about the emergence from that state of mind through the embrace of uncertainty, insecurity and difference." This "Pamphlets by Squid" animated music video is directed and designed by Hamburg-based illustrator / filmmaker Raman Djafari - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Instagram @ramandjafari. Featuring rigging and character animation by Barney Abrahams & Raman Djafari. And music by Squid - visit their official website. For more info on the animated music video head to Stash or Vimeo. To discover even more short films, click here. Your thoughts?