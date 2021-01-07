Watch: Gaspar Noé's Film for Saint Laurent with Charlotte Rampling

Time for another mesmerizing, over-saturated trip with filmmaker Gaspar Noé. Following his partnership with fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent to make his super freaky fun Cannes film Lux Æterna, he's produced another film for them - this time to introduce YSL's Summer of '21 collection by Anthony Vaccarello. "A world bathed by a red, hazy, velvety light, reminiscent of the glory years of Giallo… Dreaminess and tension, decadence and danger." This 8-minute short stars legendary actress Charlotte Rampling, along with the models Anok, Antonia, Assa, Aylah, Clara, Grace, Kim, Mica, Miriam, Sora, and Stefania. It's described as a style "reminiscent of the first Saint Laurent Rive Gauche boutiques of the sixties," though it also clearly has a Suspiria vibe to it. This is just another flashy fashion commercial, but Noé makes it mesmerizing to watch.

Thanks to Indiewire for the tip on this short. Official description from YSL: "A world bathed by a red, hazy, velvety light, reminiscent of the glory years of giallo or the interiors of Saint Laurent shops from another era. A familiar and timeless feeling. Dreaminess and tension, decadence and danger, like a false torpor. The unsettling strangeness of those girls gravitating around Charlotte Rampling, the mysterious and haunted priestess." This "Saint Laurent - Summer of '21" short film is directed by French filmmaker Gaspar Noé, director of the films I Stand Alone, Irreversible, Enter the Void, Love (3D), Climax, as well as Lux Æterna most recently. Featuring Sebastian's remix of Donna Summer' club classic "I Feel Love". For more details on Noé's short, visit YSL's YouTube or Indiewire, too. To discover more short films, click here. Your thoughts?