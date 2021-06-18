Watch: Ghetto Film School Short Film 'Divinity Streak' by Jess Waters

"No turning back." Netflix has dropped this new short film for everyone to enjoy called Divinity Streak, created as part of a partnership between Netflix Film Club and Ghetto Film School. The 12-minute short is directed by Geno Brooks, from a script written by Jess Waters - who is actually the focus of this debut from Netflix. A young writer from Ohio now based in LA. This Netflix shorts program is designed to celebrate Black directors, and will include new short films weekly from up-and-coming Black filmmakers of all kinds. Divinity Streak follows three activists plan to hijack a space shuttle launch and go to Mars to create a better world. Starring Tai Brown, Myles Grier, and Roy Williams Jr. The Ghetto Film School ("GFS") is an award-winning nonprofit founded in 2000 to educate, develop the next generation of great storytellers. This is a cool concept for a short film, and it looks like they pulled it off without any real budget. Time for launch.

Thanks to Netflix for debuting this short. Brief description from YouTube: "After a summer of hard-fought progress in the wake of a nationwide racial awakening, three activists plan to hijack a space shuttle and go to Mars to create a better world." Divinity Streak is directed by filmmaker Geno Brooks. The screenplay is by Jess Waters - follow them on IG at @jm_waters. "Waters is an award-winning screenwriter originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and currently residing in L.A. As a queer Black non-binary writer, their narrative focus revolves around the re-imagining of history to create both grounded and fantastical explorations of Black and LGBTQ+ identity through a unique lens… A former Hillman Grad Mentee and currently a part of the Artistic Standard TV 2020-2021 Mentorship Program." This short was made by the Netflix Film Club + Ghetto Film School. Produced by Leah Robson and DC Saxton. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?