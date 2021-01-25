Watch: 'Grab My Hand: A Letter To My Dad' Lovely Animated Short

"Gate check!" A touching, life-affirming short film is now available online for everyone to enjoy. Grab My Hand: A Letter To My Dad is a lovely animated short film co-directed by filmmakers Camrus Johnson and Pedro Piccinini. The film is indeed a letter to Camrus' father, discussing the lessons his "superhero" dad taught him and how to appreciate all the ups & downs of life. "Grab My Hand: A Letter To My Dad was a gift to my grieving father and now a message to all to cherish every second you have with the ones you love while you still can." Featuring the voices of Camrus Johnson, Maaliyah Papillion, and Eric R. Williams. The animation in this is simple but very powerful, it doesn't need excessive details or elaborate action. It's just a visualization of the story Camrus is telling in here, and it enhances the emotions by allowing us to imagine ourselves in a similar situation. What a moving, heartfelt film - I'm glad Camrus is sharing it with the world.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "Twice-Qualified for the Academy Awards 2021, Grab My Hand from Camrus Johnson is a gift to his grieving father and a message to all to cherish every second you have with the ones you love while you still can." Grab My Hand: A Letter To My Dad is co-directed by filmmaker / actor Camrus Johnson (follow him @camrusj) and animator Pedro Piccinini (follow him @pedimpedimpedim). Produced by Camrus Johnson, with animation & design by Pedro Piccinini. Featuring music composed by Frazier Smith. Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad received its Oscar-Qualified status from both the New York Children's Film Festival 2020 and the Chicago Children's Film Festival 2020. Its been selected into over 50 film festivals around the world, winning awards at more than 1/3rd of them. For more on the film, visit Vimeo or YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?