Watch: Horror Short 'Goodnight Darling' Shot by Pawel Pogorzelski

"I didn't hear you come home… Mom?" Another clever, creepy horror short to give you a week of insomnia. Goodnight Darling is a scary little 6-minute horror short made by filmmaker Canadian filmmaker Adam Azimov, and it's now available to watch online via the YT channel Alter. It's about two sisters wondering if their mother's strange behavior that night is a response to a recent family loss, or if something more sinister is at work… The short stars AnnaSophia Robb, Vivien Lyra Blair, Lauren Bowles, and April Lang. Azimov explains that this idea came about from a fear he had as a child that his parents would come home and not be the same. The terrifying thought made him realize "it represented an unspoken and deeper fear that many children face - that my parents weren't the perfect people I grew up thinking they were." This was shot by Polish cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski, the same DP from the films Hereditary, Midsommar, and Nobody. So yes it looks great, but it's also just a damn fine horror short that should give you a good jolt.

Thanks to Britt for the tip. Synopsis via YouTube: "Two sisters wonder if their mother's strange behavior is a response to a recent family loss, or if something more sinister is at work… Goodnight Darling is a horror film about the moment in childhood when we discover our parents aren't the people we thought they were." Goodnight Darling is directed by Canadian filmmaker Adam Azimov - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. The screenplay is written by Adam Azimov and Isaac Cravit. Featuring editing and music composed by Adam Locke-Norton. And featuring cinematography by Pawel Pogorzelski (Hereditary, Midsommar). Executive produced by Geno Imbriale and Vince Peone. Azimov explains that the concept was originally "based on a deep fear I developed in my youth when my parents would come home from a night out. As they came into my room to say good night, I often imagined that it was two imposters disguised as them." For more info on the short, visit YouTube. To view even more short films, click here. Your thoughts?