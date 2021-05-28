Watch: Horror Short 'The Rule of Three' About Your Inner Demons

"Like a voice is telling me to do it." "What happens if you don't listen to it?" So this is what happens! Scary. The Rule of Three is a frightening new slasher horror short film made by young filmmaker Elwood Quincy Walker. The film premiered at a few festivals last year + this year and is now available to watch online. A woman haunted by her OCD and intrusive thoughts must overcome herself and face her inner demons to survive the night in the event of a terrifying home invasion by three masked slashers. It's a freaky fun play on literally confronting your actual "inner demons" as masked slasher people. And it's also just a well-made, engaging, and very scary horror short. Starring Hannah Barefoot and James Warfield. And there's even a great score along with it, made by Alexander Taylor. I'm always on the lookout for clever, distinct short films that also feel cinematic and polished, and this is a good one that really stands out. Battle your demons.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Short description from YouTube: "A woman haunted by her OCD and intrusive thoughts must overcome herself and face her inner demons to survive the night in the event of a terrifying home invasion by three masked slashers." The Rule of Three is written and directed and produced by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Elwood Quincy Walker - see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Twitter @CoolGuyElwood. Featuring cinematography by Bennett Barbosa, and original music by Alexander Taylor. And with make-up FX by Ryan Ward & Salina Kyle from Little Shop Of Gore. This won a bunch of awards at festivals last year, including Audience Choice Award HorrOrigins in 2020. Walker explained via SOTW that he "set out to 'make something scary, thrilling, and bloody' when creating The Rule of Three, but he was also keen to ensure to it 'played well with an audience.'" And this should play well. For more info, visit SOTW or his website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?