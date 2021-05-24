Watch: Incredible Sci-Fi Thriller Short 'Blindsight' About First Contact

"The ship grows its own crew." "If… it's a ship. If… they're crew." Hell yes – some extra dark space sci-fi! Blindsight is an incredible short film made by multiple collaborators. It took four year to complete and it's now ready to watch - thanks to tip from Neill Blomkamp; this does seem like something his Oats Studios would make as a proof of concept. A small team is sent from Earth to investigate evidence of an alien species and discovers they cannot trust their senses to reflect the reality of the world around them. Blindsight is a short "created by a collaborative group of designers and artists, and directed by Danil Krivoruchko. The film is based on the eponymous sci-fi novel by Peter Watts." This has some extraordinary visuals and some big ideas it explores by questioning humanity's place in the universe. A fascinating, must watch sci-fi short.

Thanks to Neill Blomkamp on Twitter for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "While a cryo capsule resurrects the body of a survived crew member on his long way back to Earth, his wakening mind unwinds memories of the first contact mission." Blindsight is directed by filmmaker Danil Krivoruchko - you can see more of his work on his website. Edited together by Viktoriya Yakubova. Featuring a score and sound design by Echoic Audio. Blindsight is a short created in collaboration with artists from around the globe between 2016 and 2020. The film is based on the eponymous sci-fi novel by Peter Watts (read online here). "This is a non-commercial project. This film is fully self-funded." You can learn more about the project and how it came together on the short's official website. To discover more short films, click here. Your thoughts?