Watch: Interactive Sci-Fi Space Series 'Orbital Redux' Arrives on Dust

"Space ain't what it used to be." Creators Steven Calcote and Lillian Diaz-Przybyl, along with Butcher Bird Studios, have released the final cut of their revolutionary sci-fi series Orbital Redux. All eight episodes are now available to watch on the Dust site. The first season was performed and broadcast live in 2018, with live music and live special effects - initially on Legendary Digital's Alpha platform. "It incorporated interactive audience elements that allowed the viewers to become part of the narrative," but also used old-school FX… "Plot choices have been locked in and viewers can experience this groundbreaking series in an entirely new way as the 'canonical narrative edition.'" In the series, Ex-NASA astronaut Max Levodolinsky readies his piece-of-junk space freighter for his latest transpo run to the Moon—while bickering with Space Traffic Control, his husband, his boss, and… his new pilot-in-training?!? Starring Yasmine Al-Bustami & Yuri Lowenthal as the two pilots. This looks mildly entertaining, and the live interactive concept is interesting, but this version available now is locked. No more tinkering - just join them for a ride to the Moon and back.

Click on any of the images above to go directly to the viewing portal on Dust's site to watch Orbital Redux.

Official description: The story follows former hot-shot astronaut Zachery "Max" Levodolinksy, played by Yuri Lowenthal as he teaches his rookie partner Tomasina "Tommie" al-Qasimi, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami how to navigate the space program of 2050. After ten years of thankless orbital transpo, Max is captaining a heap-of-junk orbital tanker – the Tsiolkovsky – on a weekly Helium-3 run to the moon and back again. When the latest redux goes very, very wrong Max and Tommie will have to work together if they want to survive. Orbital Redux is both written and directed by filmmaker Steven Calcote, of the film Van Von Hunter previously, plus the TV series "Blabber Box", "Shelf Life", and other projects. Produced by Benjamin Chan, Jason Milligan, Steven Moreno, Amy Shin, and Victor Wong. The first season of the series was previously performed and broadcast live, featuring live music and live special effects. It first debuted in 2018. Orbital Redux is now available to watch via the sci-fi channel Dust - you can view episodes right here.