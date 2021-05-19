Watch: Intriguing Subtle Sci-Fi Short 'Mirror Site' from Karl Richter

"Besides, I love talking to you…" It's always nice to come across some fascinating minimal sci-fi filmmaking in a short film - and this one is definitely worth a watch. Mirror Site is "subtle sci-fi" short film made by writer / director Karl Richter in Los Angeles. It's a bit of a Black Mirror-esque story about a guy talking to a woman on the phone, who starts to wonder if he's stuck inside some kind of digital prison of sorts. After playing at film festivals last year, it's online for anyone to watch. The 12-minute short film stars Michael Marcel as Ben, and a storng supporting cast including Kendall Chappell, Khrishna Grace, Brenda Nascimento, Jill Renner, and Kayla Sarian. I wasn't sure what to make of this at first, but as it keeps going the more invested I became, not to mention curious to find out what was really going on. It's a clever concept done in a slick and simple and "subtle" way. And Ben's performance makes it much more believable.

Thanks to Karl for the tip on this. Short synopsis from Vimeo: "A young man finds himself questioning his reality through a repetition of his life borne of his digital prison." Mirror Site is written and directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker / editor Karl Richter - you can see more of his work on Vimeo, follow him on Instagram @cynical_smiling or visit his official website. "His career was initiated in post-production, where he built and refined his skills with editorial to actualize mood, pacing and tone throughout his work. Connecting to audiences emotionally is a resounding theme throughout his work. He’s known for his affinity to create powerful yet sophisticated visuals with skillful design-inspired attention to detail." It's produced by Travis LaSalle & Karl Richter. Featuring music by Alain Emile, and cinematography by Karl Richter aka "Cynical Smile". For more info on this short, visit Vimeo. To see more short films, click here. Your thoughts?