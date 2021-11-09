Watch: Intriguing Video Essay on 'The Greatest Films You Don't Know'

"These are not just worthwhile films to see. These are the instances of forgotten films which truly belong within the highest echelon that the art has to offer. This is a celebration of cinema." There is always more to watch! Always. But have you seen these films? Probably not. While every movie website prides itself on finding & highlighting the best films you haven't seen, there's always more. Lost in the mix, forgotten by most, but not by everyone. The Greatest Films You Don't Know is a video essay made by "The Cinema Cartography". They highlight nine great films, and includes a brief intro and discussion about each one (and why they're so special). Out of all of these, I've only ever heard of one before: The Cremator, directed by Czech filmmaker Juraj Herz. I actually was lucky to see this one at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival a few years back during a retrospective. The rest are all new to me! Dive in and learn about cinema history below.

Thanks to Open Culture for the tip on this video. "The Greatest Films You Don't Know" video was created by The Cinema Cartography - follow them on YouTube for more videos or visit their Patreon page for more updates. "Created by Lewis Michael Bond and Luiza Liz Bond, The Cinema Cartography inspires new ways of experiencing Art. We do this because we believe that Art changes the world by empowering people with new perspectives." For a full list of the films featured in this video, head over to YouTube and click for the video description. "Although you may be aware of some of these works, this is not enough. For it's my hope that these films gain the status that they deserve as some of the greatest films ever created."