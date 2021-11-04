Watch: Karachi Short 'Stray Dogs Come Out at Night' from Pakistan

"What do I do besides worry about you?" Our friends at Short of the Week have premiered this impressive short film online after it played at last year's London Film Festival. Stray Dogs Come Out at Night is an 11-minute short drama made by Pakistani filmmaker Hamza Bangash. Inspired by the real-life stories of masseurs on the streets of Pakistan, Stray Dogs Come Out at Night "transports its audience to the hustle and bustle of Karachi as we come face to face with a young man who finds himself in a desperate situation." Iqbal is a street-masseur living in Karachi struggling to come to terms with his illness. He asks his uncle to take him to the beach. Starring Mohammad Ali Hashmi as Iqbal and Adnan Shah Tipu. It's described by Bangash as "a revolt against toxic masculinity." There are a few shots that really stand out. Pure cinema.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Short synopsis from YouTube: "Iqbal, a migrant "street-masseur", cannot come to terms with his illness… He convinces his uncle to take a day trip to the beach, desperate for respite. The Arabian sea beckons." Stray Dogs Come Out at Night is both written and directed by Canadian-Pakistani filmmaker Hamza Bangash - you can follow him on Instagram @hamzabang for more updates. He's the Creative Director at CityLights Media Productions based in Karachi, Pakistan, and a "Director In Residence" at the Canadian Film Centre. The film is produced by Carol Ann Noronha. Featuring cinematography by Yasir Khan. This played at last year's London Film Festival. It was also a Jury Special Mention at KASHISH 2021. For more info, visit SOTW or CityLights's page. To view more shorts, click here.