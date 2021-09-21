Watch: Super Rad Karate vs Alien in Fun Short Film 'Yellow Belt Fury'

"How quickly can I become a black belt?" "You'll earn your belts with time…" "I don't have time." Who does?! Only enough time to learn how to kick ass! Who's ready for a short film involving these three things: aliens, karate, and women. Yellow Belt Fury marks the directorial debut of actress Katherine Hughes (seen in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and Ambition) and it's available to watch online thanks to Short of the Week premiering it. "What would you do if your loving boyfriend was gruesomely killed during an alien attack? The answer is pretty obvious, right? Learn karate as fast as possible and kick some extraterrestrial butt!" Yes! Get some! The short stars Melanie Rains as Sofia, joined by Charlotte Taschen as Sensei, and Matt Chute as Mark. Poor Mark… This is all just low key short film fun, with some clever editing and entertaining fights. Pretty much just "hey we love karate, let's make a short film about it?" Why not! Enjoy.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. From YouTube: "After Sofia's husband is brutally murdered during a terrestrial invasion, she asks her local sensei to train her in the art of self defense." Yellow Belt Fury is written & directed by actress / filmmaker Katherine Hughes - she is making her directorial debut with this short film. You can also follow her for updates on Instagram @kacehughes. Produced by Katherine Hughes and Melanie Rains, co-produced by Natalie Pelletier. Featuring cinematography by Christian Klein, editing by Dean Hughes. With an original score by Danny Spiteri & Jason Hallyburton. Hughes also thanks camera house Rare Breeds and The Shaolin American Self Defense Academy. She sums up her inspiration by stating: "I wanted to make something including some of my favorite things. Aliens, karate, and women." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or head to YouTube. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?