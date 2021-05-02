Watch: Lovely Video Essay Highlighting 'The Cinema of Chloé Zhao'

"Zhao isn't interested in making issue films, she's interested in hopes and dreams." Well said. Just a week ago, filmmaker Chloé Zhao became only the second woman in Academy Award history to win the Oscar for Best Director. She also won another Oscar that night for Best Picture, and Frances McDormand won for Best Actress, in Nomadland. Nomadland is only her third feature film, following Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015) and The Rider (2017), but she's already being studied in-depth by cinephiles. UK-based filmmaker Margarita Milne has put together a fabulous video essay titled The Cinema of Chloé Zhao, focusing on various aspects of her films that make them unique. The essay was edited by Lesley Posso, and produced by Birds Eye View. Zhao: "I often feel like an outsider wherever I go, so I'm always attracted to stories about identity and the meaning of home." We recommend watching this to learn more about Zhao's sensibilities.

Thanks to Birds Eye View for the tip on this video essay. Full description from YouTube: "Our love of Chloé Zhao knows no bounds and to celebrate her incredible body of work we've commissioned a video essay spotlighting her feature films thus far. Written and directed by Margarita Milne, the video essay is divided into five areas - home, authenticity, compassion, genre and nature - which Milne hopes will shine a light on Zhao's body of work and the inspiring ways in which Zhao captures the world around her." "The Cinema of Chloé Zhao" video is written + directed by Margarita Milne - see more of her work on her official website or follow her on Instagram @margaritamilne. "Zhao is Margarita’s favourite director because she admires her organic approach to storytelling and her integrity as a filmmaker." Zhao's Oscar-winner Nomadland is now available to watch through Hulu or to rent on VOD anywhere. To discover more video essays, click here.