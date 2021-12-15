Watch: Luca Guadagnino's Holiday Short with John C. Reilly as Santa

"Do you think you could move my room as far from the festivities as possible?" O Santa! Why are thou so bearded and jolly? O Night Divine is a 43-minute long (!!) promotional holiday short film made by the clothing company Zara. I'm not sure if they knew what they were getting into when they hired filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to make this, but in the end we all get to enjoy this lovely holiday advertising film. The short is set in St. Moritz, Switzerland (of course it is) and takes place on Christmas Eve, following a man named Hugo who is a busker. His crush is a woman who arrives at the hotel for her shift and walks right by him. There are other hotel workers featured in this, telling the story of their "outrageous adventures and joyous celebration" on this snowy Christmas Eve. John C. Reilly stars as Santa, with a cast including Alex Wolff, Hailey Gates, Samia Benazzouz, Chloe Park, Valerio Santucci, Francesca Figus, Tania Hanyoung Park, Shi Yang Shi. This is cute and charming, but way too long overall. Still worth a watch.

Snow falls on Christmas Eve. Outside a beautiful hotel, Hugo busks for coins, playing an original song on his guitar. He’s cold – it’s clear he hasn’t had a hot meal or decent night’s sleep in years. Hugo sees the bus pull up right on schedule and a woman he has a crush on emerges – this is Sophia. We learn that every day, she comes to the hotel for her shift and walks right by him, never noticing this threadbare 'nobody.' Meanwhile, guests are checking in at the front desks. O Night Divine is directed by the Oscar-nominated Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, of the films The Protagonists, Melissa P., I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, and Suspiria previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Mitnick. It's produced and made for the Spanish clothing company Zara. With cinematography by Arseni Khachaturan, and original music by Alberto Iglesias. Shot at Suvretta House in St. Moritz. For more info on this short, visit YouTube. To view more shorts, click here. Your thoughts? Why can't John C. Reilly always be Santa?