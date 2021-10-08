Watch: 'Lyrically Bleating Horns' Short About an Indian Truck Driver

"I will seize your truck in a minute." This is an excellent 11-min short film from India, made by a talented filmmaker named Varun Chopra. He's already made a few other shorts, in addition to working in the film industry as a titles editor, but I hope he makes a feature sooner than later. Lyrically Bleating Horns is about the trials and tribulations of a long haul truck driver in India, who is battling a slow decay of life on a fast moving highway. Starring Tapesh Sharma and Rudrani Chhetri Chauhan. This provides a very distinct look at the life of truck drivers in India. They decorate their trucks to make them look vibrant and unique, but they also encounter numerous challenges on the road, from corruption of all kinds to a lack of service facilities. There's so much depth to this film, not only with the story but all the details in each frame.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description via YouTube: "A long haul truck driver battles a slow decay of life on a fast moving highway." Lyrically Bleating Horns is directed and written by New Delhi-based filmmaker and Sundance Ignite Fellow Varun Chopra - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo of visit his page on The Corner Shop. He also became the youngest Indian national to showcase his documentary short God on a Leash at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. This new short is produced by Srishti Chaturvedi. Featuring cinematography by Varun Chopra. He explains that they made this utilizing "'adapt to all conditions' type filmmaking, [where they] set out to make an entirely run-n-gun film for a lack of budget." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?