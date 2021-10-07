Watch: Meet The Lonely Child in Terrifying 'Seek' Horror Short Film

"You hide, I seek." This is creepyy!! A new horror short film made by filmmakers Aaron Morgan and Eric Vespe (formerly known as "Quint" from his AICN days) is now online. Seek was supposed to premiere last year at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, eventually playing at this year's Fantastic Fest. After driving all night, two sisters come across a dilapidated roadside park. It reveals itself to be more than meets the eye when one sister stumbles upon a mischievous resident inhabiting the bathroom that wants to play a sinister game… Who's hiding out in there? The film stars Allisyn Snyder, Clare Grant, and Steve Agee; with practical effects by two-time Academy Award-nominee Arjen Tuiten, based on concept designs by WETA Workshop. And there's a poster by artist JC Richard as well. Nothing like a good horror short to make your heart rate go up. This makes me never want to stop at any roadside toilet ever again, you never know what you'll find.

Thanks to Fons PR for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "Heidi and Jordan have been driving all night, and the two estranged sisters aren't getting along. Amidst this tense atmosphere, they make a stop at a dilapidated roadside park, where Heidi takes a bathroom break. But inside the filthy room, a mischievous inhabitant demands to play a terrifying game." Seek is directed by the Austin, TX-based filmmaker Aaron Morgan - he also directed the horror shorts Blind and No Way Out previously. You can follow him on Twitter @Aaron_Morgan. The script is written by Aaron Morgan and Eric Vespe (@EricVespe). Produced by Paul Gandersman, Peter S. Hall, and Eric Vespe. Featuring cinematography by Taylor Camarot, and a score by Troy D. Robertson. This was set to premiere at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival last year, eventually playing at Fantastic Fest this year. For more info, visit the film's official site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?