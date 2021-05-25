Watch: Mesmerizing Mash-Up 'The End' Made Entirely with Film Gifs

Cinemas is back! We've been featuring movie mash-ups for years now, including end-of-the-year recaps and video essays. But this is something new! French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu (also of Darth by Darthwest) has created another new "tribute to cinema" titled The End, a 6-minute mash-up of footage from hundreds of different movies. Fabrice edited together over 500 different movie gifs to create this mesmerizing journey through the world of cinema - from the early days until today. "In 2020, the world stood still… in the movies too: made with movies gifs with a perfect loop, more than 500!" The best part about this is that it is more than just another fun mash-up – you can spot all the references and influences as they carry on throughout film history. Scenes and setups and shots that connect through time are seen in the same frame. Gorgeous.

Thanks to Fabrice for the tip on this. Official description from Vimeo: "In 2020, the world stood still… in the movies too. The End is an experimental narrative short film, in black and white and color, made only with movies gifs with a perfect loop, more than 500. The End is also a tribute to the cinema, from silent films to now." The End is a short film made by and edited by filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or on his YouTube channel or follow him on Twitter @MathieuFabrice. He also made the Terminators mash-up last year, and the strange half-animated Memorium short that we also posted last year. Featuring music by Ennio Morricone - "My Fault" from My Name is Nobody. For more info on this gif project, visit Vimeo or YouTube. To discover even more short films, click here. Thoughts? Favorite gifs?